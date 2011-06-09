iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 35
Three iPad exclusives
In case you missed it, we should tell you that Apple has now updated GarageBand for iPad so that it supports audio import and audio copy/paste, which is kind of a big deal. Elsewhere, Fingerlab has been previewing its DM1 drum machine, but for new releases that you can buy right now, read on.
Utku Uzmen Voix Vocoder, £0.59
This 8-band vocoder enables you to "play your voice like a synth" - just speak into your iPad's mic while playing the onscreen keyboard. There's a ribbon controller for fine adjustment of pitch, an HF Emphasis button to aid speech intelligibility, and the option to play the instrument like a standard sawtooth synth.
iXimix LiveRemote, £5.99
Developers seem to be falling over themselves to create Ableton Live controller apps. This one lets you make mixer, channel strip and plug-in tweaks, while also giving you a clip launcher and transport control. It works via CoreMIDI and promises incredibly low latency.
Audioforge Labs Reforge 2, £3.49
This iPad audio editor has been completely reworked for version 2, which is based on a new audio engine. Audiocopy and paste functionality has been added, too, as has stereo recording and the ability to import podcasts and other long audio files.