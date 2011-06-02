iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 34

The updates are coming fast and furious this week, with some very cool apps getting even better. Mixtikl reaches its third gen, Sample Lab clocks in with MIDI and reverb features and, yeah, CoreMIDI gets added to yet another app. Plus another looper and a free synth!

