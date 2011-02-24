iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 25
A synth, a DJ app and a musical sketchpad
The announcement that FL Studio mobile is in development may already have got you salivating today, but what about some new apps that you can buy right now? We’ve got a synth, a DJing tool and a loop-based music maker for you to consider.
Chris Wolfe YUMI:synth, £2.99
You may already know Chris Wolfe from his excellent Jasuto synth. His second iOS effort is a bowed string simulator for iPad - all sounds are synthesized as opposed to sample based, you can play two strings at once, and bowing can be manual or automatic. If you’re looking for a recommendation, Jordan Rudess has already given it a five star review.
Little Worlds Studio DJ World Studio, £11.99
Another iPad DJing app, this one has an interface that delivers both CD-style pitch bend wheels and scratch-friendly vinyl-style turntables. Automatic beat detection and matching is in place, as are EQ controls and direct access to the iPod library.
O-Music Ltd O-Generator Acoustic Music Maker, £2.99
This loop-based musical sketchpad has a circular interface that enables you to build up songs across six tracks. It contains real samples (acoustic guitar chords, for example) and allows you to construct multi-bar compositions and then to export them as a WAV or AIFF file. Other style-based apps are coming soon.