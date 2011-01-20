iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 20
App launches from Anaheim
The iPad and iPhone/iPod touch were conspicuous by their presence at NAMM 2011: the number of music making apps in development for them is almost frightening. We’ve got four new and upcoming ones below; look out for many more soon.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Learn guitar with Rock Prodigy
By The Way of H Inc Rock Prodigy, Free
A new guitar training app that utilises patent-pending polyphonic pitch recognition technology to provide instant feedback on your playing. The app itself is free, though songs (by the likes of Metallica, Deep Purple and Johnny Cash) need to be bought as in-app purchases.
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Fender, $14.99
Five Fender amp models and six of the company’s stompboxes are heading to an iPhone or iPod touch near you. You can chop and change components in the signal path to create your perfect tone, while there’s also a built-in single track recorder (upgradeable to four tracks) and a practising tool.
Spectrasonics Omni TR, Free
iPad owners who want to get hands-on control of Spectrasonics’ Omnisphere 1.5 synth will be very interested in this. Using the Orb circular controller you’ll be able to activate patches, tweak filters and utilise performance features: Omni TR is free and should be in the App Store on 15 February.
IK Multimedia GrooveMaker Cool & Dre, £4.99
This latest edition of IK’s GrooveMaker features sounds from hip-hop production duo Cool & Dre. Basslines, drums, synth leads, urban/ethnic percussion and vocal hooks are all included: if you want an easy way of creating west coast and dirty south style hip-hop, this could be your solution.