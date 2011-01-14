NAMM 2011: Spectrasonics Omni TR Omnisphere control app

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Spectrasonics has kicked off NAMM 2011 by announcing a new free iPad app which introduces its 'TR' (Touch Remote) concept. Combining the physical advantages of the iPad's touch surface with Spectrasonics' powerful Omnisphere virtual instrument, the Omni TR app will create a true hands-on experience allowing musicians to activate patches, tweak filters, re-mix, bend and spin amazing performance possibilities from the innovative new ´Orb´ circular controller all with the tips of their fingers!

The app is designed to work with Omnisphere v1.5 - an update that was also announced by Spectrasonics at the show.

Of the new app, Spectrasonics Founder and Creative Director Eric Persing said:

"One of the big differences between software and hardware synths is the feeling of hardware that´s so wonderful. With the iPad and our new Omni TR app, we are excited to bridge that gap and bring the sense of touch to state-of-the-art virtual instruments like Omnisphere."

The Interface

With its high contrast interface, ´Omni TR´ is perfect onstage for live performance or even in the studio where the iPad sits at the controller keyboard located away from the studio computer. Best of all, the Omni TR app is extremely easy to use, offering full two-way communication with Omnisphere with just a simple wireless connection to the computer running the plug-in.

Omni TR has 4 pages for different types of real-time control:

Main Page

The Main page mirrors Omnisphere´s unique Live Mode offering 8 patch slots with latching and trigger modes, individual mute and solo, and mixer faders. In this page alone, Omnisphere becomes a new performance instrument with the iPad sitting at the user´s controller keyboard. Patch names can be simply touched to be enabled, one or more at a time for layers and stacks. Users can also browse and select Multis and Patches directly from the iPad to instantly change sounds for a new song or live set.

The Orb Page

Omni TR was designed to make the iPad the ideal control surface for Omnisphere´s innovative new ´Orb´ feature. The ´Orb´ is both a remarkable sound manipulation tool and an intuitive performance interface - it can be thought of as a ´circular controller.´ Now with a single gesture, the user can instantly customize the sound in Omnisphere. Best of all, the Orb automatically works with every patch a user has - there's no setup necessary.

As the Orb moves and orbits around the concentric circles, it morphs between automatically generated parameter scenes in Omnisphere´s STEAM engine in a highly intelligent and musical manner, all patch dependent - manipulating the sound in subtle or radical ways appropriate to that particular patch.

If the user doesn´t like what the Orb has created, a complete new set of manipulations can be chosen by simply rolling the "Dice" button, which instantly creates a brand new group of intelligent sonic modifications and effects to try. There´s no limit to how many serendipitous sonic variations the Orb can create - opening up the vast power of the STEAM engine to every user, regardless of synthesis knowledge.

The physical experience of moving the cursor around the Orb space on the iPad with a finger to create variations in the sound is remarkably musical. Where standard controllers might change one or two simple parameters in a linear manner, the Orb morphs a host of parameters that are patch specific, and easily changed on-the-fly.

The Inertia slider of the Orb allows the user to create a ´movement trail´ after letting go of the Orb, just like a ball might roll and bounce off the walls of a circular enclosure, adding a musical symmetry to the "performance" of an Orb interaction.

Users can also record their performance movements directly into the Orb and play the performance back in sync with their controller or host. The Orb´s movements and sonic results are saved within the patch, multi or the host´s session for later recall. The movement of the Orb can also be automated in the user´s host.

Controls Page

The Controls page features a touch-based pitch ribbon performance controller and 8 touch sliders assigned to groups of the most useful performance/editing parameters for each Omnisphere layer.

Jumbo View

The Jumbo page shows large patch names on all 8 parts, easily seen in a live stage performance situation.

When will the Omni TR iPad be available?

The new "Omni TR" iPad app is compatible with both Mac and Windows systems running Spectrasonics Omnisphere v1.5 or higher and will be available free from the App Store on February 15th, 2011 (pending Apple´s review).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Spectrasonics

