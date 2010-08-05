iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 2
When it comes to music software, there's currently no more vibrant or fast-moving platform than Apple's iOS. New tune-making, DAW-controlling and other producer-friendly apps are appearing on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad every week, and they're getting better all the time.
About time, then, that MusicRadar ramped up its iOS coverage. As well as bringing you reviews of the most relevant apps, from now on we'll be wrapping up the new releases and software announcements in regular round-ups, of which this is the second.
Casual Underground Loopseque, £2.99
Loopseque introduces iPad owners to the concept of circular sequencing: music is made on a ‘Big Wheel’ rather than the more traditional horizontal timeline. The developer says that using it is like playing a game, but with plenty of new features planned for the future, Loopseque might also become seriously useful, particular if a sample import option is added.
Pulse Code Polywave, £1.19
This polyphonic ‘graphic synthesizer’ enables you to draw the waveforms of the oscillator, envelope and LFO. The hope is that this visual way of working will appeal to synthesis newbies while also offering enough to keep the hardcore happy.
Pulse Code Realtime Voice Transformer, £0.59
Designed to be “pure entertainment”, Realtime Voice Transformer (or RVT-1) can turn your voice into anything from “a booming monster” to a “squeaky mouse”. It requires a mic input, and comes with Mod, Reverb, Pitch and Squelch controls.
LFC Multimedia Vultus HD, £3.49
Keyboard and drum pad interfaces are available on this one, enabling you to play both instruments (pianos, synths, guitars etc) and percussive kits. What’s more, a wide range of different scales is supported - Vultus helps you to play in each of them. An iPhone version is available too.
Yeinart Midi Edit, £5.99
This 16-track MIDI sequencer comes with a piano roll style interface and 128 General MIDI instruments. That might not sound too exciting, but bear in mind that MIDI files can be exported for use in your DAW, so as an on-the-go compositional tool, this could be pretty handy. There are Chord and Beat helper features too.
Machineboy The Mouth Harp, £0.59
Although it’s called the Mouth Harp (also known as the jew’s or jaw harp), this isn’t one of those apps that requires you to blow into your iPhone. Instead, this multisampled instrument is played by swiping your finger across the screen, while tilting changes the harmonics/overtones.
Mixed In Key DJ Tempo, £2.99
Have you ever been listening to a song in a club or on the radio (or anywhere else, for that matter) and wondered exactly what tempo it’s playing at? We’re guessing that not everyone’s answered yes to that question, but if you have, this will help you out.
