iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 16
Four more reasons to visit the App Store
Another diverse set of apps. There’s a celebrity-endorsed beat-making tool, a free version of a popular loop-based app, a new synth and an instrument that, if you have an iPad, everyone’s going to be fighting over when you take it home for Christmas. Want to find out more? Be our guest.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: David Guetta hits iOS
UVI.net ElectroBeats by David Guetta, £5.99
The French house maestro has put his name to this pad-based beat creation app that enables you to trigger and play both rhythmic and ‘pitched’ sounds. Tone generation is via samples and synthesis, and the sound library’s tones are electro-orientated. Watch the introduction video here.
Looptastic Free, free
This new version of the acclaimed loop-based performance/production tool is, you won’t be surprised to learn, free. It replaces Looptastic Gold and gives you 100 loops to work with, while also including many of the features of the full Looptastic app.
Sohla Synthmate, £1.79
Another of the new breed of synths that could only really exist on the iPad. Synthmate lets you control pitch via the x-axis of its colourful interface and choose the parameter that can simultaneously be tweaked on the y-axis. You can choose from a list of preset scales or make your own, and the instrument is 5-note polyphonic. Video here.
Smule Magic Fiddle, £1.79
This sister product to Magic Piano enables you to “bow, pluck, trill, vibrato and glissandi directly from your iPad”. Yes, it’s a virtual 3-string violin (sort of) - the app teaches you to play and you can then start to work your way through the Songbook. Like other Smule apps, it’s terrific fun.