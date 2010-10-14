iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 10
The announcement of Moog's Filtatron might be the big iOS story of the week, but it's not the only new app in town. Keep reading to discover five others.
dev4phone Ear Trainer, £3.99
If you want to improve your musical ear (from a music theory perspective, that is) dev4phone thinks it has just the app. Ear Trainer includes lessons and exercises for interval comparison, interval identification, chord identification, chord inversion, chord progressions, scales and relative pitch. It also has its own virtual piano
Miura Acoustic S1MidiTrigger, £1.79
S1MidiTrigger enables you to turn your iDevice into a pad controller. There are 12 pads, four sliders and an X/Y pad, and the app can operate wirelessly and now via Line 6’s MIDI Mobilizer. You can watch a demo video here. A free version that doesn’t let you save bank settings is also available.
Laurent Colson StepPolyArp, £6.99
Rather than generate any sound itself, this step polyphonic arpeggiator sends MIDI notes to your computer for triggering of virtual instruments. It features a 32-step programmable matrix and 11 configurable transposition lines, and offers six arpeggiator modes and one chord mode.
AirJ Limited AirJ Pro, £8.99
This gestural controller promises to let you play instruments, mix decks, control effects and more simply by moving your iPhone or iPod touch in a certain way. It comes with a selection of templates for particular pieces of software, but it can also be configured to work in the way that you want it to.
SKnote Handsynth, €4.99
It isn’t available in the App Store yet, but SKnote is calling this a “powerful performance synthesizer”. Currently in beta, it offers multiple oscillator algorithms (including wavetables, FM and virtual analogue), multimode filters, effects and both Theremin and Keyboard modes
