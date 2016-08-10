iO-808 could be the best browser-based drum machine yet

808 day has been and gone, but you definitely shouldn't wait a whole year (give or take a couple of days) to try iO-808, a new and very authentic-looking browser-based version of Roland's classic drum machine.

Created using React, Redux and the Web Audio API, this uses synthesis to generate its sounds, and developer Vincent Riemer admits on GitHub that the Cymbal and Rimshot could do with some improvement. It's a pretty impressive first attempt, though, and the developer says that there are plans to implement more of the 808's features in the future (including Play and Compose modes).

Go get your groove on on the iO-808 website, and also check out our guide to 10 other ways you can make music in your web browser.