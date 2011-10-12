More

Image-Line releases Groove Machine, software groovebox

By

Image Line Groove Machine: use it live or in the studio.
Image Line Groove Machine: use it live or in the studio.

Image-Line may be best know for FL Studio - an application that MusicRadar users recently crowned the best DAW in the world today - but it's also got a healthy selection of plug-ins on its roster. The latest of these is Groove Machine, a software groovebox for PC and Mac.

Featuring synths, a sampler, effects and a step sequencer, the software is optimised for live performance (it works both standalone and as a plug-in). To this end, it offers an 'internal link' system for greater compatibility with MIDI controllers.

Groove Machine is available now priced for $99, though the price will rise to $149 on 2 November. Check out the obligatory dubstep-infused demo video above and the feature list below.

Groove Machine features

  • 5 hybrid (Subtractive/FM) synthesizer channels
  • 8 flexible sampler channels, each with 4 sample layers
  • 10 DJ-style effects + EQ and Stutter PER channel.
  • Stepsequencer with per-step automation allowing PER step note sculpting of all interface parameters.
  • Step / Drum sequencer / Piano roll views
  • Optimized for live performance
  • Internal link system for maximum compatibility with all MIDI controllers
  • Multiple independent outputs for the 5 synth & 8 sampler channels
  • Ideal for dub-step, trance, house & hip-hop producers
  • Available in VSTi, AU & Standalone