Image-Line releases Groove Machine, software groovebox

Image-Line may be best know for FL Studio - an application that MusicRadar users recently crowned the best DAW in the world today - but it's also got a healthy selection of plug-ins on its roster. The latest of these is Groove Machine, a software groovebox for PC and Mac.

Featuring synths, a sampler, effects and a step sequencer, the software is optimised for live performance (it works both standalone and as a plug-in). To this end, it offers an 'internal link' system for greater compatibility with MIDI controllers.

Groove Machine is available now priced for $99, though the price will rise to $149 on 2 November. Check out the obligatory dubstep-infused demo video above and the feature list below.

Groove Machine features