Image-Line releases Groove Machine, software groovebox

Image-Line may be best know for FL Studio - an application that MusicRadar users recently crowned the best DAW in the world today - but it's also got a healthy selection of plug-ins on its roster. The latest of these is Groove Machine, a software groovebox for PC and Mac.
Featuring synths, a sampler, effects and a step sequencer, the software is optimised for live performance (it works both standalone and as a plug-in). To this end, it offers an 'internal link' system for greater compatibility with MIDI controllers.
Groove Machine is available now priced for $99, though the price will rise to $149 on 2 November. Check out the obligatory dubstep-infused demo video above and the feature list below.
Groove Machine features
- 5 hybrid (Subtractive/FM) synthesizer channels
- 8 flexible sampler channels, each with 4 sample layers
- 10 DJ-style effects + EQ and Stutter PER channel.
- Stepsequencer with per-step automation allowing PER step note sculpting of all interface parameters.
- Step / Drum sequencer / Piano roll views
- Optimized for live performance
- Internal link system for maximum compatibility with all MIDI controllers
- Multiple independent outputs for the 5 synth & 8 sampler channels
- Ideal for dub-step, trance, house & hip-hop producers
- Available in VSTi, AU & Standalone