Image-Line announces Minihost Modular plugin environment

Designed for hosting and interconnecting your plugins, Image-Line's Minihost Modular has been released as a beta.

You can use the software standalone or as as VST/AU plugin on PC and Mac, and it offers modular routing and sequence recording/playback capabilities. The theory is that Minihost Modular can give you more plugin options - either in or outside of your DAW. It extends on what's offered in FL Studio's Patcher.

Read more: Image-Line FL Studio 20

The feature list is as follows:

Works standalone and as a VST or AU host on Windows and OS X. There are 32-bit and 64-bit versions.

Multi-input/multi-out (MIDI and audio) support. The standalone version is unlimited, the VST has 3 stereo outputs.

Powerful Piano roll Module based on FL Studio's, to create, record and trigger musical sequences via MIDI.

Natively optimised modular routing.

Unlimited undo/redo system, including plugin states undo/redo.

Multiprocessor support (standalone version only).

Automatically creates plugin thumbnail pictures after first opening a plugin.

You can find out more about Minihost Modular in the video above, while registered Image-Line users can download the beta now.