IK Multimedia announces iRig Keys MIDI controller

Image 1 of 4 iRig Keys plugs directly into your iPhone. Click through for more shots... iRig Keys iPhone

Image 2 of 4 A top-down view. iRig Keys top view

Image 3 of 4 iRig Keys comes with versions of SampleTank for iOS and Mac/PC. iRig Keys iPad

Image 4 of 4 iRig Keys can also serve as a standard USB MIDI controller. iRig Keys MacBook



IK Multimedia has extended its range of iRig devices with a 37-note MIDI controller keyboard that can plug directly in your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch via a supplied interface cable. iRig Keys, as it's known, also works with your Mac or PC.

The keys are of the mini variety and we're told that iRig keys is an "ultra-low power consumption unit". Presumably, this means that it shouldn't drain your iDevice's battery as quickly as some other devices.

Other features include the customary pitchbend/mod wheels and five programmable soft touch buttons. Versions of SampleTank for iOS and Mac/PC also come supplied.

Check out the press release below for more. iRig Keys will be available this Autumn for $99.99/€74.99.

IK Multimedia IK iRig Keys press release

IK Multimedia - the leader in mobile music creation accessories for iOS - is proud to announce iRig™ KEYS, the first ultra-slim and highly portable universal MIDI controller keyboard for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Mac/PC.

iRig KEYS connects directly to the dock connector of the iOS device or the USB port on Mac/PC. It features 37 velocity-sensitive mini-keys — 3 full octave range plus one note, which takes up minimal space when used on a desktop, and can easily fit in a backpack or a carry-on bag. iRig KEYS is Core MIDI and USB class compliant for a true plug-and-play experience both with iOS devices or Mac/PC, with no additional apps, software or drivers needed

For total mobility, iRig KEYS also is an ultra-low power consumption unit. When hooked up to an iPhone/iPod touch/iPad, it can be powered by the device and for longer playing sessions it can be powered by the available USB port. When connected to a Mac/PC, the USB port powers it.

iRig KEYS is the ultimate player and producers' companion that can be used any time and anywhere inspiration strikes. Players simply hook it up to an iOS device or a computer and start playing. iRig KEYS can be used for live performance, songwriting and composition with the included apps and software or with a multitude of other MIDI compatible instruments and recorders on any iOS, MacOS or Windows system.

A small controller with great features

For maximum playing comfort and versatility, iRig KEYS includes regular modulation and pitch-bending wheels, plus an input for an optional standard sustain pedal that accommodates any playing style, all housed in a sleek ultra-compact durable package.

iRig KEYS features an "easy-to-use" programmable control panel with 5 backlit soft-touch buttons and one volume/data knob. Program and Octave up/down buttons are included plus a Set button that allows storage of up to 4 different customized set-ups for the two wheels and the data knob. Each set-up can be instantly recalled for specific instruments configurations. An Edit mode is also available to transpose the keyboard, send specific program change messages, change MIDI channel and reassign the data knob MIDI control changes in a flash.

Plug and play out of the box

iRig KEYS comes complete with two free professional quality virtual instrument apps and software that can be immediately downloaded and played, for a true plug-andplay experience right out of the box. For iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, iRig KEYS comes with:

- SampleTank for iPhone or iPad FREE, the virtual sound module including a complete selection of acoustic, electric and electronic instruments and patterns, unlocking 48 bonus instruments in addition of the 20 included with the free version (to be downloaded from the App Store)

On Mac/PC iRig KEYS come with a downloadable version of:

- SampleTank 2 L the Mac/PC sample workstation, available both as a standalone and as a plug-in for most popular DAW (including GarageBand, Logic, ProTools, Cubase, Live, Sonar and more) with 2 GB of samples in every instruments category (to be downloaded from the IK Multimedia online User Area)

Price and availability

iRig KEYS will be shipping in Fall 2012 for $99.99/€74.99 (ex. Taxes) and will be available in musical instruments and electronic retailers around the world. Preorders are now available from the IK Online store and other selected online stores.