Hot Since 82's favourite music software
Native Instruments Komplete
“There aren’t many house or techno records that don’t have at least something out of this box on there. The new Monark add-on for Reaktor is pretty decent, with some comparing it to a Moog! You can’t go wrong with this bundle in your chain.”
Read Native Instruments Komplete 10 review
Arturia V Collection
“A personal favourite of mine. Whether you need thunderous leads from the classic Jupiter-8, lush pads from the CS-80, or the warmest bass you will ever get out of a soft synth in the Moog, Arturia nailed it here. A real must for anyone wanting the sound of some really warm analogue soft synths.”
Dada Life Sausage Fattener
“This is such a powerful little tool when you need that quick extra kick up the backside. Simple, powerful and cheeky with only two parameters, it’s not rocket science - but when I have it on a bus, I love the colour of it.”
Native Instruments Maschine
“It would be wrong not to include this as I really do think it is groundbreaking. For me, it’s the workflow speed and the sampler coupled with already-established NI effects that make this shine so well. The possibilities are endless - try pushing a soft synth through Maschine…”
Apple Logic Pro
“It wasn’t until I got what was then Emagic’s Logic 5.5 on the PC that things fell more into place and I began to really understand how powerful software can be. These days you can make a decent drum loop on your iPhone - it’s madness how things have progressed over the years. Powerful stuff!”