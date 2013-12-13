HoRNet SW34EQ plugin released

Described as "an equalizer coming straight from the '80s," HoRNet's SW34EQ is a digital emulation of an EQ unit found in an "American console".

We'll leave you to work out which console might be being referred to; this is a traditional-looking EQ that promises a smooth and gentle sound and is said to be perfect for general tone-shaping.

As well as modelling the EQ curves of the hardware that inspired it, SW34EQ also borrows its saturation characteristics and hiss (though you can turn this off if you wish),

SW34EQ is available now for Mac and PC from the HoRNet website. It costs €17.99.