Heretic's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro 9
“I curse it sometimes, but for better or worse, I’ve stuck with Logic for the last ten years. Yes, there are some things I would change on it, but I’ll resist the temptation to start moaning about it in public until I’ve tried Logic Pro X.”
Ableton Live
“We always use it for Eskimo Twins remixes because the timestretching algorithms are so much better than anything else.
“After all this time, you’d think that there wouldn’t be many differences between the various platforms, but I love that they all seem to have their own tricks and idiosyncrasies.”
Native Instruments Reflektor
“This is probably the first reverb I turn to. People always talk about Native Instruments’ synths, but they’ve got some brilliant effects, too. Reaktor is perfect for exploring the way-out-there end of the effects spectrum.”
Korg Legacy Collection
“I’ve also got a real MS-20 in the studio, and I’ve done a bit of a ‘compare and contrast’ with the sound. The only thing you can say is that they’re different. The oscillators on the real one are wonderfully mental, but there are some incredible string patches on the software version. Try as I might, I’ve never been able to recreate them with hardware.”
Togu Audio Line TAL-U-No-60
“Again, I’ve got a real Juno-60, but this is so quick to write with. If I really think the sound is lacking something, I can beef it up or replace it with the real one, but that doesn’t happen often.
“TAL do some amazing freeware. Have you heard the Chorus-LX? A standalone version of their U-No chorus - unbelievably lush and thick!”