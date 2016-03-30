Hats off to AudioThing for its new cymbals synth

Having treated us to hand clap and Latin drum instruments over the past few months, AudioThing is continuing its percussive pilgrimage with the release of Hats, a plugin synth that's dedicated to the creation of hi-hat and cymbal sounds.

The instrument features synthesized noise and sample sections, the latter of which takes its lead from Roland's TR-808 by offering six square wave oscillators with different pitches and phases. The sample bank, meanwhile covers everything from rare analogue drum machines to real hi-hats and cymbals.

You can process both sources with four effects: Ring Modulator, Bit Crusher, Filter and Reverb. These can be arranged in any order by dragging and dropping, with the high-pass and band-pass filters being usable in series.

You can purchase Hats for €39 from the AudioThing website. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.

AudioThing Hats features