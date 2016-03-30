More

Hats off to AudioThing for its new cymbals synth

By ()

Plugin could be set to make a splash...

Having treated us to hand clap and Latin drum instruments over the past few months, AudioThing is continuing its percussive pilgrimage with the release of Hats, a plugin synth that's dedicated to the creation of hi-hat and cymbal sounds.

The instrument features synthesized noise and sample sections, the latter of which takes its lead from Roland's TR-808 by offering six square wave oscillators with different pitches and phases. The sample bank, meanwhile covers everything from rare analogue drum machines to real hi-hats and cymbals.

You can process both sources with four effects: Ring Modulator, Bit Crusher, Filter and Reverb. These can be arranged in any order by dragging and dropping, with the high-pass and band-pass filters being usable in series.

You can purchase Hats for €39 from the AudioThing website. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac.

AudioThing Hats features

  • Two Sources: synthesized noise and custom sample
  • 55 Samples / 80 Presets
  • Ring Modulator, Bit Crusher, Reverb, Filter (SVF/ZDF)
  • Preset system with randomizer
  • Formats: VST, AU, and AAX (32/64bit)
  • Platforms: OSX, Windows