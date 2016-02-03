AudioThing's Latin Percussion emulates the '80s drum machine you haven't heard of

When we hear that a plugin developer is emulating a drum machine from the '80s, our immediate assumption is that it's going to be yet another rework of one of Roland's TR boxes. But hold your rhythmic horses, friends, because AudioThing is daring to be different and has released a software version of Sound Master's Latin Percussion hardware.

This recreation of an '80s rarity comes with six Latin sounds - Bass, Low Conga, High Conga, Bongo, Claves and Maracas - all of which can be pitched, panned and mixed independently. There are also overdrive and reverb effects, while patterns can be constructed in the 32-step sequencer. These can then be dragged and dropped into your DAW.

Latin Percussion is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats at an initial price of €30 (regular price is €30).