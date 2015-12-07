Is AudioThing's Hand Clapper plugin worthy of your applause?

You can have all the percussion instruments in the world, but sometimes, you can't beat the sound of a synthesized hand clap. And if it's what you're after, AudioThing's new Hand Clapper plugin is ready to serve.

Based on the Boss HC-2 Hand Clapper synth from the '80s, this features three internal noise sources that are used to recreate the clap sounds from classic analogue drum machines (the 808 and 909 are both covered) and you can also load your own samples. You get 20 presets, and your sounds can be tweaked using Tone and reverb controls.

Hand Clapper is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac for the introductory price of €20. You can buy it on the AudioThing website.