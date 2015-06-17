Hands-on: SynthMaster Player for iPad

Promising sounds derived from the excellent SynthMaster plugin, KV331's SynthMaster Player for iPad is a preset-driven instrument for Apple's tablet.

That said, each sound can be tweaked with eight pre-selected parameters and two pre-configured XY pads. You can also adjust the effect bypass states and send amounts, layer bypass states and volumes, master volume and polyphony.

100 factory presets come included, and you get 100 more when you register. You can also upgrade to the Pro version of the app, which gives you 800 presets and all available features, via a $9.99 in-app purchase. This enables you to save preset changes, purchase additional preset banks and access your SynthMaster desktop presets.

We've been putting SynthMaster Player for iPad through its paces, and you can take a tour of the app in the video above. It's compatible with both Audiobus and Inter-App Audio and is available for free from the Apple App Store.