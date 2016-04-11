Get 7 'sequenced' Sinevibes plugins for $99

If you're a Mac user, you'll doubtless be aware of Sinevibes enviable roster of creative effects plugins, but if you haven't yet seen fit to purchase any of them, the company's new Dynamic Collection bundle could well be of interest.

This contains seven sequencer-based plugins and comes at a vastly reduced price compared to what you'd pay if you bought the whole lot individually. Specifically, the bundle includes the following effects:

Array: spectral sequencer

Cluster: animated filter

Inertia: envelope sequencer

Flow: animated flanger

Sequential: multi-effect sequencer

Shift: animated frequency shifter

Switch: gate sequencer

Summarising the collection, Sinevibes says that it enables you to apply myriad different effects to your audio in a rhythmical fashion, and that you can use it to spice up loops and turn sounds into pulsating textures.

The Dynamic Collection costs $99 (the total separate selling price for the seven plugins is $223) and comes in AU format for Mac. You can find out more and buy it on the Sinevibes website.