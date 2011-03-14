Gemini FirstMix USB DJ Controller unveiled

Image 1 of 2 Gemini FirstMix USB DJ Controller Image 2 of 2 Gemini FirstMix USB DJ Controller

Gemini firstmix usb dj controller

Gemini has announced a May 2011 release for the latest addition to its digital DJ accessory lineup, FirstMix.

The USB controller features two touch-sensitive jog wheels, traditional mixer/crossfader controls, and can connect with any music library including iTunes. FirstMix ships with MixVibes' Cross LE DJ software, but is also compatible with the likes of Traktor and Algoriddim djay.

RRP is $79.95, official press blurb below, see Gemini DJ for more.

Scratch like a pro

Gemini, a division of GCI Technologies and a leading innovator of modern DJ technology, is excited to unveil the FirstMix USB DJ Controller for aspiring DJs. This easy to use, yet feature rich controller with two touch sensitive jog wheels that allow anyone to scratch like a pro.

A Best in Show winner at the 2011 Winter NAMM show, FirstMix connects via USB and allows users to DJ using their iTunes or other music library.FirstMix ships with Cross LE DJ software from MixVibes and is also compatible with Traktor, Virtual DJ and Algoriddims DJAY and other popular DJ software.

We took many of the best features from our Gemini professional DJ products and integrated them into FirstMix for anyone who is interested in a fun and easy way to get started in digital DJ, says Mark Wilder, Vice President of Marketing for GCI Technologies. FirstMix lets you scratch right out of the box and gives you the tools you need to put together a great party mix.

Other key features include the ability to seamlessly mix songs together, spice up tracks with effects, play music in reverse, adjust bass and treble output and record your set. Priced at $79.95, the FirstMix is the newest addition to Gemini's Digital DJ Controller line and will be available through musical instrument, electronics, and DJ retailers in May, 2011.