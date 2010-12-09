iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 17
DJ, control and sample
Tascam’s Portastudio for iPad may be grabbing the headlines at the moment – and the addition of a recording button to SoundCloud’s app has got people talking too - but these aren’t the week’s only iOS releases. Here are three more.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: djay for iPad
Algoriddim djay, £11.99
Already available on the Mac, djay can now be enjoyed by iPad users, too. Designed, obviously enough, for DJing, it can access your iTunes library, auto-syncs tracks (if you want it to) and supports pre-cueing from headphones via a stereo/mono split adapter cable.
Eyoside Software eyoControl, £3.99
This new MIDI controller app gives you three interfaces to work with. Surface looks like a mixer, Pad is for playing percussive instruments, and Keys is a virtual keyboard. It connects to your Mac (there doesn’t seem to be any Windows support at the moment) via the free eyoControl Server, which then links to your DAW.
Sir Sampleton, £1.79
Inspired by Casio and Yamaha’s sampling keyboards from the ‘80s, this app lets you record sounds through your iOS device’s built-in mic and then play them back on the dual keyboards. You can tweak your samples and play along to rhythms via the random beat generator.