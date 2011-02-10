Native Instruments Traktor Pro 2 revealed

Native Instruments has announced the long awaited update to its Traktor DJing software - Traktor Pro 2. This features a new user interface, sample decks, new effects, loop content and a loop recorder.

Traktor Pro 2 has been redesigned to be easier to use, and offers TruWave waveform displays. These enable you to visually differentiate between kicks, hi-hats, snares etc. Sample Decks, meanwhile, contain four slots each, and should extend your creative options considerably.

Elsewhere, Traktor's effects line-up has been expanded to include Tape Delay, Ramp Delay, Bouncer and Auto Bouncer, bringing the total number of effects up to 32. The new soundbank, meanwhile, features loops in a variety of contemporary styles.

Finally, the Loop Recorder enables you to record loops from any channel (single or multiple), the live input feeds, or the master output.

Traktor Pro 2 will be released on April 1 (we're not kidding) at a yet-to-be-confirmed price. New versions of the other Traktor variants (Scratch, Duo, LE etc) are also on the way.