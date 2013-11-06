Gary Numan announces stem remix competition

The Gary Numan iPad/iPhone special is out now from the free app of Future Music or Computer Music

Gary Numan is throwing a remix competition, inviting fans and musicians alike to make new shapes out of his recent single 'Love Hurt Bleed'.

The track, taken from recent acclaimed album Splinter, will be available to competition entrants via stems on Soundcloud. A first prize winner will receive a Native Instruments Komplete 9 Ultimate bundle or Komplete 9.

To enter, just visit this Gary Numan remix competition page.

In related news, there's a new Gary Numan iPad/iPhone special out now from the free apps of Computer Music and Computer Music.

It features a four part video exclusive with the man himself, as well as a 3D video exploration of classic album Replicas, video tutorials and a look at Gary's synths.

Watch the video trailer below and click here to download Computer Music's free app on the App Store, from where you can buy the iPhone/iPad special.

Gary Numan is currently on a full UK tour.