GarageBand '11 to launch today?

Contrary to our prediction last week, it looks like Apple may be set to announce iLife '11 at its Back to the Mac event today. This would mean an update for GarageBand, the company's popular entry-level DAW.

Engadget reports that Apple's moderators have already started setting up Discussions sections for updated iLife apps in the Support area of the company's website, increasing the likelihood that they're about to be launched.

As previously reported, Apple is also set to showcase the new features in OS X 10.7 today, which may well be called Lion. Furthermore, it looks like we'll be getting two new MacBook Air laptops: 13.3- and 11.6-inch models are apparently on the way.

The Back to the Mac event takes place at 10am Pacific time, which is 6pm in the UK.