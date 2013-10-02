FXpansion releases BFD3 acoustic drum plugin

FXpansion's BFD has been a favourite among computer musicians who want real-sounding drums in their productions for some years now. Realism and attention-to-detail have always been hallmarks of the software, and both are promised in the revamped version 3.

The engine for the software has been redesigned, while there are new kits, presets and effects. Modelling technology has been used to create tom resonance and cymbal swells, and the new interface brings a redesigned mixer and sound browser.

BFD3 is available for Mac and PC now. You can buy it either as a download from the FXpansion website or on USB 2.0 flash media priced at £229/$379/€269. Upgrades for existing BFD2 owners cost £129/$199/€155 on flash media or £99/$149/€115 as a download.