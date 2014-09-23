FXpansion BFD3

Image 1 of 4 BFD3 Image 2 of 4 Packshot Image 3 of 4 Screenshot 1 Image 4 of 4 Screenshot 2

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: BFD3 offers you the perfect drummer for your music - impeccable timing and a huge selection of sounds, patterns and feels.

The third generation of FXpansion's acoustic drum software series, BFD3 presents amazing new features, new levels of realism and stunning mix-ready kits in an ergonomic redesigned engine.

Tweak and mix the drums just like a real recording session, augment the sound with tom resonance and other modelling while processing mics with DCAM circuit-modelled processing and effects.

Also provided is a built-in environment for pattern creation, sequencing and editing, complete with a range of performances by legendary players for effortless production of stunningly realistic drums.

