FXpansion BFD3

BFD3
Packshot
Screenshot 1
Screenshot 2
PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: BFD3 offers you the perfect drummer for your music - impeccable timing and a huge selection of sounds, patterns and feels.
The third generation of FXpansion's acoustic drum software series, BFD3 presents amazing new features, new levels of realism and stunning mix-ready kits in an ergonomic redesigned engine.
Tweak and mix the drums just like a real recording session, augment the sound with tom resonance and other modelling while processing mics with DCAM circuit-modelled processing and effects.
Also provided is a built-in environment for pattern creation, sequencing and editing, complete with a range of performances by legendary players for effortless production of stunningly realistic drums.