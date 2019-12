Based on the principles of the Triadex Muse, which was released in the early '70s, Future Retro's new Zillion is an algorithmic hardware MIDI sequencer that promises to let you concoct all kinds of melodies.

Zillion offers just a single track of sequencing, but comes with 16 operating modes, each of which provides you with a different set of creative options. The device is hand built in the USA.

You can find out more and place an order on the Future Retro website. Zillion costs $300.