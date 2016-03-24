FREE VST/AU/AAX transient shaper: Audiority TS-1 CM

TS-1 CM is an incredible new transient-shaping plugin for PC and Mac, brought to you by software and soundware gurus Audiority.

Based on the full TS-1 Transient Shaper, TS-1 CM is a high-quality transient-manipulating tool: dedicated 'attack' and 'sustain' parameters let you push up or pull back the gain of a sound's transient element and/or its body, letting you add crack to the front of a kick, pull up a snare's tail, tame a plucky synth loop, and tighten up a bulky rhythm guitar part.

Further features include a Blend dial, to mix the the processed signal with the dry signal; plus, for even more transient control, the plugin features an internal saturation and soft-clipping circuit to help smooth and level out signals in a musically-pleasing way, and a precise VU meter to keep an eye on the saturation amount. See it in action in our video above.

Features and uses:

Versatile, characterful transient shaper

Attack gain parameter (+/- 24dB) to increase or decrease transient level

Sustain gain parameter (+/- 24dB) to increase or decrease a signal's body

Internal tape-style saturation/soft-clipping algorithm to smooth dynamics

VU meter displaying saturation amount

Input and Output Gain dials (+/-6dB) to push your signal harder into the saturation circuit

Blend parameter to mix between the processed and dry signals

Load, save and delete your own presets

32-/64-bit PC VST/AAX

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST/AAX

How to get TS-1 CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 229 (CM229) and you can download TS-1 CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

For even more dynamics-shaping fun, head to Audiority's website and try a demo of the full TS-1 Transient Shaper, which houses a heap of extra features: two different shaping 'modes', detailed sidechain high-pass, control over the shaping 'size', the ability to switch saturation on and off, and more. If you like it, you can click the Audiority logo at the top-left of TS-1 CM's interface to head to the Audiority site and buy TS-1 for a CM-exclusive £24 instead of the usual £36. Nice!

While you're at it, take a good look at Audiority's other plugins - such as The Abuser, Side Filter and Tremolan - and their professional preset bundles for powerhouse instruments like Omnisphere 2, Kontakt and more. Head to their website for more.