Free Propellerhead Take vocal recorder gets upgrade

Take, released for free last year, was a neat if limited iphone vocal recording app, offering three tracks, built in loops and clicks, and some processing features.

Now, just under a year on, Take 2.0 adds...

Tune your voice - stay in tune or go full-on robot voice with Take's Voice Tune effect

Individual track effects - clean up, distort or color your recordings with effects on each channel

Mastering - give your tracks a "final mix" sound with mastering presets

Transposition - sing in a key that works for you with transposable backing tracks

Take 2.0 is available as a free download from Apple's app store.