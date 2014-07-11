More

Propellerhead releases Take: free creative vocal recorder for iPhone

By ()

App offers three parts, beats and effects

When it comes to mobile apps, Propellerhead Software's attitude seems to be that, rather than trying to create all-powerful end-to-end production tools, it's better to produce stuff that people will actually use when they're on the move. First we had Figure, a groove maker that's simple enough for anyone to use, and now comes Take, which the company describes as a creative vocal recorder for iPhone.

More than just a voice recorder, this offers three parts so that you can add harmonies to your original 'take'. You also get built-in clicks, beats and loops to sing along with, a selection of effects and processing features. Vocal jams can be shared on Facebook and Twitter or via email.

Check out the Propellerhead Software website for more - you can download Take for free from the Apple App Store.