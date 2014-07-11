Propellerhead releases Take: free creative vocal recorder for iPhone

When it comes to mobile apps, Propellerhead Software's attitude seems to be that, rather than trying to create all-powerful end-to-end production tools, it's better to produce stuff that people will actually use when they're on the move. First we had Figure, a groove maker that's simple enough for anyone to use, and now comes Take, which the company describes as a creative vocal recorder for iPhone.

More than just a voice recorder, this offers three parts so that you can add harmonies to your original 'take'. You also get built-in clicks, beats and loops to sing along with, a selection of effects and processing features. Vocal jams can be shared on Facebook and Twitter or via email.

Check out the Propellerhead Software website for more - you can download Take for free from the Apple App Store.