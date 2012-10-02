Free plug-in lets you browse, use and edit MIDI phrases

We're all used to the idea of sharing samples, but Comelody's Melodo, a free VST and AU plug-in, is a platform for browsing and sharing MIDI phrases.

Designed to be used when you're running short on inspiration, Melodo enables you to browse through a user-generated library of MIDI parts and then use ones you like in your own compositions.

Phrases can be edited in the fully-featured piano roll and played back using either Melodo's built-in synth or your own plug-ins. The software syncs to your DAW host and you can set your own search criteria.

Download Melodo for free now.