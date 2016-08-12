Free IsoPad lets you use your Windows tablet as a touchscreen MIDI controller

We're used to seeing controller apps for the iPad, but FeelYourSound's IsoPad enables you to turn your Windows tablet into a touch-optimised keyboard. What's more, it's free.
There are actually three keyboard layouts included. You get the traditional piano fingerboard, but there are also two of the increasingly popular isomorphic layouts (think Ableton Push and Roger Linn's LinnStrument) which are organised so that the interval from pad to the next one is always the same.
There's a bit of virtual MIDI cabling to do before IsoPad will work, but once it's set up you should be able to use it to play any MIDI instrument you like. It's compatible with Windows 8, 8.1 and 10, and you can find out more and download it on the FeelYourSound website.
Feelyoursound IsoPad features
- Play other MIDI instruments directly from your Windows touch device.
- Ready for Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 desktop (32 Bit and 64 Bit).
- Two isomorphic keyboard layouts, one classic layout.
- Easy to use interface, perfect for live and studio use.
- Multi-touch and keyboard input for jamming: Press the keys 1 to 0.
- Maximize screen space: Press X to hide the top row buttons.
- Toggle between full screen and windowed mode: Press ESC.
- Built-in piano sound for stand-alone usage.
- Three different colour schemes.
- "Always on top" mode.
- "Transparent window" mode.
- Very low latencies.