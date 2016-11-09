More

FL Studio 12.4 adds a TB-303 emulation and mobile app compatibility

New plugins land in the Windows DAW

You recently voted it the best DAW in the world today, and now FL Studio has been updated to version 12.4.

The headline additions are two new plugins - Transistor Bass and FL Studio Mobile. The first of these emulates and expands on Roland's TB-303 Bassline synth, and is currently available for $49, while the second enables you to import projects from the new version of Image-Line's FL Studio Mobile app for Android, iOS and Windows.

A number of existing FL plugins have been updated, too - vectorial UIs are being rolled out across many of them - and there are workflow tweaks in various areas of the main application.

Find out more in the video above and on the Image-Line website. As ever, the FL Studio 12.4 update is free for registered users.