First look video: Logic Pro 10.2
Intro
Earlier this week Apple announced the latest version of its flagship DAW; Logic Pro 10.2. So naturally we had to download the update and take a look for ourselves.
Check out the video below to see some of the new features in action.
Alchemy
The big news in this latest release is the resurgence of Alchemy, formerly of Camel Audio fame.
Previous owners of Alchemy will no doubt notice the new GUI, which has been flattened to blend in with its new surroundings.
Transform Pad
The Remix Pads found in the original Alchemy have been renamed as the Transform Pad.
The individual pads will change depending on the patch, allowing you to adjust the characteristic of the sound with the parameters on offer.
EXS24 files
The trusty old sampling tool has been given a new lease of life, now that Alchemy is able to read EXS24 files.
Custom icons
We quite like the track icons on offer in Logic, but they may not be to everyone’s taste.
Now you can choose your own images, use them as track icons and Logic will do all the resizing for you.
We will have a more in-depth guide available soon.