Find out more about Akai's MPC Touch in an official overview video

When Akai announced its MPC Touch production station earlier this month, there was some disappointment that it wasn't a standalone device, given the fact that a Windows-powered MPC had been teased over a year ago.

However, although it does require a PC or Mac in order to function, the video overview above suggests that you will still be able to get an awful lot done on the hardware alone.

Give it a watch to find out what's coming your way in November, when the MPC Touch will be launched with a £499 price tag.