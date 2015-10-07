Akai announces MPC Touch

Akai Professional has announced the release of the latest in its MPC series of instruments, the MPC Touch.

Like MPC products before it, the Touch is the jewel in the Akai crown and sees the company diverting its gaze away from the world of analogue synths and back into sampling.

Building on the classic MPC workflow, this sampling workstation teams up the tried and tested pad-based sampler with a 7-inch touch display. Utilising multitouch technology, the display allows you to manipulate waveforms, envelopes, effects and much more, all at your fingertips.

Akai says the MPC Touch is the "result of painstaking engineering development, detailed customer research and user feedback", so we can hope to see the MPC flagship machine back to its best.

Features include:

7" colour multi-touch Display

16 velocity-sensitive RGB backlit pads

2-in/2-out audio interface

Step Sequencer with touch interface

XYFX control adds effects, adjusts sound dynamics in real time

Phrase Looper, enables connection of any instrument to create loops

Pad Mixer for setting levels, stereo panning and adding VST effects

Sample Edit control, for trimming, chopping and processing your samples

4 new, performance-ready touch-sensitive controls

Data Encoder knob, for push-and-twist control of display parameters

Includes MPC software with over 20 GB of sound content

The MPC Touch will be available from November 2015 for £499. For more news and information head over to the Akai website.