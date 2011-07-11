Fairlight CMI-30A video preview

The announcement of the 30th anniversary edition of the Fairlight CMI at this year's Winter NAMM Show got a lot of music technology veterans reminiscing. However, there was also talk of the future, and what the new CMI-30A might actually offer.

More details have now been forthcoming from creator Peter Vogel, who's released a preview video that shows him discussing the new machine's light pen/mouse control, page-based interface, sampling and effects pages, 3D waveform editing and sequencer.

Are features likes these going to be enough to convince anyone to shell out $20,000 for the new machine? Have a look and decide for yourself.

If you're looking for a more affordable Fairlight option that's available right now, check out the iOS version.