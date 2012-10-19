Elektron teases new product

A new Elektronic instrument. But what is it?

Acclaimed Swedish hardware developer Elektron - most recently known for its Octatrack performance sampler - is teasing a new product on a specially created website.

There's nothing in the way of spec: just a cryptic photo and the words 'Tradition & Future'. You can guess as well as we can what this means, but it's logical to assume that the new hardware will take inspiration from the past while also delivering some next-gen features.

More news as we get it: the website suggests that the new instrument(?) will be released in 2012, so you shouldn't have to wait too long.

One final request for Elektron: can you make the promo video as good as this one?