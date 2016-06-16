Elektron says RIP to the Monomachine and Machinedrum, as final units go on sale

It's the end of an era at Elektron, as the company has announced the discontinuation of two of its most popular machines, the Monomachine and Machinedrum.

Over the years since their launch, both the Monomachine and the Machinedrum have received hardware and software updates to keep them fresh, but with a heavy heart, Elektron has decided to finally cut the ties and cast both machines off into the night.

It's not all doom and gloom, though; when we get an announcement like this, it usually means that a manufacturer is making way for some new products. So will Elektron be bolstering its Analog range, or will it be bringing something entirely different to the table? We'll just have to wait and see.

Either way, this is your last chance to get your hands on a couple of modern classics, as sales of the Machinedrum (£529) and Monomachine (£679) will cease on 21 June.

For more information check out the Elektron website.

For those who will miss them, here are some videos to help you remember them by.

If you can hold back the tears, then here are some more.