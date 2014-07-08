eaReckon TransReckon transient shaper plugin launched

A new transient shaper plugin has arrived in the form of eaReckon's TransReckon, which promises to add punch to your drum parts and extra life to your mixes.

As well as the sizeable Attack and Sustain knobs, this also offers Length and Sensitivity controls, a Listen mode, a Flat Sustain option and an integrated brickwall limiter.

You can find out more in the introductory presentation and tutorial above. TransReckon is available to buy now from the eaReckon website - it's offered in VST/AU formats for PC/Mac. It's currently on sale for the discounted price of €39 - this will rise to €59 after 22 July.