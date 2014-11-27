Download free Waves OneKnob pumper plugin

Remember that free Waves plugin we told you to expect on Black Friday? Well, it's arrived slightly ahead of time, and we can now reveal that it's called OneKnob Pumper.

This is designed to let you dial in the sidechain compression effect with a single knob. So, rather than having to route your kick drum track to the sidechain input of a compressor, you can just twist a knob for an instant ducking effect.

You can download OneKnob Pumper for free from the Waves website for this weekend only (regular price is $80). It's cross-platform and available in all the usual native plugin formats.

