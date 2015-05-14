Divide and conquer with Sinevibes' Fraction audio slicing plugin

Sinevibes is getting into the audio slicing plugin game with Fraction. This actually features eight slicers; each one can "record and repeat small portions of the input audio at defined points in time, slightly or radically changing the rhythmical arrangement".

Each slice can be treated with three effect processors. The parameters of the effects can be 'animated' in sync with with the slice repeater. You can create the likes of rolls, stutters, fills, breaks and transitions, but the developers says that Fraction is also capable of creating whole musical pieces.

The interface is typically Sinevibes, and you can place slice markers on the live audio waveform display.

Fraction costs $69 and is available now from the Sinevibes website in 32/64-bit AU formats. You can download a demo, too.