Dancefair Ibiza announces stellar workshop line-up

Dancefair Ibiza is taking place on the Balearic island on Weds 24th and Thurs 25th September 2014, and we can now reveal the first wave of star names who'll be spilling the secrets of their success in two jam-packed days of seminars, workshops, Q&As and performances. Check out the press release below for all the details.



You'll also get the chance to try out gear from a range of top manufacturers, including Ableton, Roland, KRK and Stanton, plus access to career advice and feedback from established industry professionals and educators.

In association with MusicRadar and Future Music, the event will take place in Benimussa Park, on the site of the island's former zoo.

For more info, read on or visit the Dancefair Ibiza website.



Dancefair Ibiza press release

On the 24th and 25th of September, Dancefair lands in Ibiza! The international gathering of producers, DJs, engineers, record labels and manufacturers is organising two days of seminars, workshops, Q&As and performances in Benimussa Park, the island's former zoo.

Over 10.000 participants of the Dutch editions learned the trade's secrets from professionals such as Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Laidback Luke, Shlomi Aber, Secret Cinema and Egbert.

First wave of names announced for workshops and seminars

Weds 24th: Shlomi Aber, Marco Bailey, Cristian Varela, UNER, Dosem, Uto Karem, Mendo, Secret Cinema, Benny Rodrigues, ONNO

Thurs 25th: Laidback Luke, Shermanology, Judge Jules, Eddie Halliwell, GLOWINTHEDARK, Woody van der Eyden, Juanjo Martin

Manufacturers: Ableton, Roland, KRK, Stanton, Cerwin Vega, Emulator, Tiptop Audio, Rob Papen, AVID, API, DJ Tuna Gear

Education Partners: Point Blank, SAE

Collaborators: Future Music Talent, Reverse, Strafwerk

…and many more names, manufacturers and partners to be announced!

Dancefair Explained

Dancefair is a must for every self-respecting, ambitious dance music artist. A group of industry specialists gather on a spectacular open-air location in Ibiza's former zoo, Benimusa Park, to teach aspiring talent what it takes to be successful. The Wednesday program focuses on the underground sounds of techno, deephouse, house, and drum&bass, whilst Thursday concentrates on commercial sounds like EDM, electro, trance and progressive.

Founder Norman Soares: "Our objective is to help reach the goals of every up and coming DJ and Producer of the world. With English being the first language, we will be providing key workshops and seminars in Spanish too as not only are we in Ibiza but there is a lot of great new artists in Spain who are seeking for information and hands-on knowledge on music production and taking their first steps in the industry.

Education

With established record labels giving feedback, famous producers discussing different techniques, seminars and workshops hosted by educational platforms and mentors with leading manufacturers showcasing the latest gear, there's something to learn in every corner of 'The Fair'.

Furthermore, media specialists talk about essential career elements like promotion and online presence. Dancefair also recognises the importance of a structured lifestyle, with seminars on time management, and advice on efficient integration of music in everyday life

Demo Drop

The best way to get music across remains a widely respected record label. That's why over 40 of the industry's strongest imprints are attending Dancefair Ibiza's Demo Drop. They give constructive feedback, answer questions, and of course look for quality music. During the 2012 and 2013 editions, a total of 95 tracks were signed.

Manufacturer attendence

Dance music is driven by technological innovation. That is why manufacturers of all currently relevant software, hardware, and other technological goodies set up shop at Dancefair Ibiza. Product demonstrations are aimed at both the curious home studio owner looking to take the next step, and the professional who wants to learn more about a specific compressor or equalizer.