Daft Punk's new merch is seriously rock 'n' roll

Daft Punk have dropped some new items in their merchandise store (via their Facebook page), which will no doubt find a home in many a super-fan's collection.

The new items include robot rings, a classic logo skate deck, 59FIFTY fitted caps and a polo shirt.

As with the rest of their products, the new additions feature some rather cool, retro poster art, which could be a collector's item in its own right.

The three-year anniversary of the release of Random Access Memories, the band's most recent album, will soon be upon us, so the hope is that it won't be too long before the French duo drop a new record.

All the new items are available on the Daft Punk store now.

(Via Fact Mag)