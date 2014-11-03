Cyberstep previews KDJ-One "portable music studio"

Back at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show we previewed the KDJ-One, a handheld device from Cyberstep that looked rather like a gaming device but was actually a standalone portable DAW.

Since then, nothing, but it looks like the KDJ-One is set to reappear in a redesigned format. Promising to serve as a DAW with "advanced synthesizer, sequencer, and audio capabilities," it'll soon be subject to a Kickstarter campaign.

You can see the device in action in the video, but the headlines are that it has a both a touchscreen and a physical keyboard (albeit a pretty small one). Battery life is said to be 10 hours if you use it continuously.

We'll bring you more news as we get it. For now, you can check out the full specs at the KDJ-One website.

Cyberstep KDJ-One features