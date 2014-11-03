Cyberstep previews KDJ-One "portable music studio"

Back at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show we previewed the KDJ-One, a handheld device from Cyberstep that looked rather like a gaming device but was actually a standalone portable DAW.
Since then, nothing, but it looks like the KDJ-One is set to reappear in a redesigned format. Promising to serve as a DAW with "advanced synthesizer, sequencer, and audio capabilities," it'll soon be subject to a Kickstarter campaign.
You can see the device in action in the video, but the headlines are that it has a both a touchscreen and a physical keyboard (albeit a pretty small one). Battery life is said to be 10 hours if you use it continuously.
We'll bring you more news as we get it. For now, you can check out the full specs at the KDJ-One website.
Cyberstep KDJ-One features
- A Versatile Package: The KDJ-One contains a synthesizer, sequencer, mixer, sampling functions, and so much more. Make your music without having to worry about lugging around all that gear.
- Portability: With its high capacity lithium-ion battery, the KDJ-One boasts an impressive 10 hours of battery life - enough to last you on that plane trip from Tokyo to Los Angeles.
- Precision: With a multitouch panel, the velocity-sensitive keyboard, a pitch bend/modulation analog stick, and even a jog dial, the KDJ-One offers unparalleled ease of use.
- Infinite Sounds: With 10 synthesis algorithms, 20 audio effectors, 7 filters, and 4 modulators, the KDJ-One allows you to recreate any style of music you wish. A step modulator for club music is also included.
- Multi-track Editing: The KDJ-One features a six track advanced pattern sequencer capable of motion sequencing. With Loop recording, step recording and piano roll, editing your tracks is as simple as dragging notes around.
- Live Performance: Mixing patterns in Song mode lets you put together a track ready for live performances on the fly.
- Unlimited Possibilities: With network and community functions planned, the KDJ-One offers musicians across the globe unlimited possibilities.