Could the Halo Sport 'Neuropriming' headphones help you to learn music quicker?

When it comes to learning to play music, conventional wisdom has it that, the more you practise, the better you'll get. But could technology help to speed things up? Halo Neuroscience thinks that it can.

The company's Halo Sport headset is based on 'neurotechnology', and, using electrical charges, is designed to stimulate the part of the brain responsible for muscle memory while you're practising. It's previously been aimed at athletes, but now musicians are being targeted, too.

Spanish pianist Mario Marzo was invited to test the Halo Sport; he attempted to learn two Bach preludes of similar difficulty - one with the headset, and one without. You can see how he got on in the video above, but the bottom line is that he believes that he learnt more in the same amount of time when using the Halo Sport.

Make of that what you will, but keep in mind that, if you do want to buy a Halo Sport headset, it'll cost you the not inconsiderable sum of $749, though it is currently available for the reduced price of $699. Find out more on the Halo Neuroscience website.