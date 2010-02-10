Buy EZdrummer and get a free EZX expansion pack

PRESS RELEASE: Toontrack's award winning EZdrummer is a multi-microphone drum sampler designed for musicians and producers in need of a compact, affordable (just £99!), easy to handle plug-in without compromising sound quality or control.

Program your own drums from scratch or use the included 8,000+ drag and drop midi files to produce pro sounding drum tracks in just a few clicks!

What's more, EZdrummer can be expanded to suit your own style of music with a collection of nine EZX expansion packs covering numerous genres including Jazz, Funk, Rock, Electronic, Latin percussion and more!



Until 28th February 2010, when you buy EZdrummer from Time+Space or a participating dealer, you can choose any one of the nine currently available EZXs (worth £49) for free!

There's no better time to discover for yourself why the world's top producers and musicians choose EZdrummer!

Full details can be found at: http://www.timespace.com/productlist/3/9999929/toontrack.html

For more information, visit http://www.timespace.com

Information taken from official press release

