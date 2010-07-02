Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up (July 2010)
Roland Octapad SPD-30 (£629)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For drummers or percussionists looking to add electronic sounds to an acoustic set-up with the minimum of fuss, the SPD-30 is a great choice. And the fact that it's the latest in a line of well-proven tools allows for real confidence in its long-term abilities.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Octapad SPD-30
Xfer Records Nerve ($199)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Nerve isn't perfect, but the fundamentals are tight and it has some terrific features that make it stand out from the pack.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xfer Records Nerve $199
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
FXpansion BFD Eco (£100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Eco offers a sensible combination of ease of use and flexibility, all with BFD's famously good sound.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion BFD Eco
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Magix Vandal (£155)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Vandal isn't feature-heavy, nor is it covered in faux Marshall logos, but it's got it where it counts, with impressively real amp tones.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Magix Vandal
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Toontrack EZmix (£45)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If your focus is on making tunes rather than production techniques, EZmix could be a time- and sanity-saving investment.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZmix
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Universal Audio FATSO ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“FATSO can bring something special to your mixes, although it shouldn't be mistaken for a workhorse compressor.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio FATSO
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Universal Audio Manley Massive Passive ($299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Perhaps the most impressive EQ yet from Universal Audio, albeit at the expense of a sizeable strain on your UAD-2 card.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Manley Massive Passive
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Voxengo Deft Compressor ($100)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not a do-it-all compressor, but Deft is different enough to make it attractive as an addition to your dynamics toolbox.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Voxengo Deft Compressor
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Slate Digital Trigger Platinum (£255)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Trigger is the new gold standard in drum replacement software. It's easy to use, triggers like a dream, and sounds terrific.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Trigger Platinum
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Apple iPad (£429)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The first mainstream tablet computer offers an unparalleled hands-on user experience.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apple iPad
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
Roland Lucina AX-09 (£549)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Lucina sounds good and is compact, but for a rather niche product, it's expensive.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Lucina AX-09
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
Analogue Solutions Tereshkova (£1,820)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A serious amount of analogue goodness crammed into a highly portable format.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Analogue Solutions Tereshkova
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
XILS-lab PolyKB (€149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A lush sounding recreation of the Poly Kobol - great tones with the benefits of MIDI and automation.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XILS-lab PolyKB
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
Echo Audio AudioFire Pre8 (£579)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very high-quality interface from Echo Audio - heavy on I/O and mic pre quality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Echo Audio AudioFire Pre8
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
Allen & Heath ZED-10FX (£293)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flexible, incredibly solid mixer with plenty of routing and FX tricks up its sleeve.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Allen & Heath ZED-10FX
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
M-Audio Oxygen 49 (£135)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An excellent budget MIDI controller keyboard that continues to improve. Ideal for beginners.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Oxygen 49
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
Five12 Numerology 2.3 (£85)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Numerology produces great results and the Launchpad integration makes it a killer live tool.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Five12 Numerology 2.3
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
JZ Microphones Vintage 47 (£1,130)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Definitely worth checking out if you want sonic accuracy with a vintage flavour.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: JZ Microphones Vintage 47
(Reviewed in Future Music magazine issue 228)
Native Instruments Alicia's Keys (£85)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want Alicia Keys' piano sound, you'll want this.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Alicia's Keys
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
Line 6 MIDI Mobilizer (£59)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The hardware works as promised, but at the moment, you might wonder what you're going to use it for.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 MIDI Mobilizer
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
NuGen Audio Stereoizer 3 ($99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A terriic new interface and an even better sound make Stereoizer 3 perfect for enhancing mono or stereo sound sources.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NuGen Audio Stereoizer 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
