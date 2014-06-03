B. Serrano introduces 5 free VST plugin effects

IO, IO, it's off to download we go...

Rather than drip-feed its new range of effects, famed freeware plugin developer B. Serrano has chosen to make the whole lot available in one go.

IO is a bundle that features five effects: Paraphonic multifilter; Stereo phaser; Multi level adjuster; Multi level auto-pan; and Ring Modulator.

The common thread running through all the processors is what B. Serrano describes as a "sophisticated GUI envelope". This can run from a single nanosecond to several minutes - or even hours if you want it to.

IO is available for Windows systems now from the B. Serrano website.